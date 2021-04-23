Raider tennis gets sweep of Shelbyville on senior day

Coffee County’s tennis teams cruised to wins on Thursday afternoon – which happened to be senior day.
The Red Raiders picked up a 7-0 win with the Lady Raiders winning 5-2 over Shelbyville.
For the Lady Raiders, Lauren Perry won 8-6, Rylea McNamara 8-4, Wren Lawson 9-7 and Emma Fulks 8-1. The doubles team of Perry/McNamara won 8-1. Macie Lawrence dropped her match 8-2 and the doubles team of Lawson/Lawrence fell 8-5.
Meanwhile, the Raiders got wins across the board: Jaden Talley winning 8-4, Jonathan Nelson 8-2, Johnathan Welch 8-3, Landen Booth 8-0 and Krish Patel 8-2. The doubles team of Welch/Nelson won 8-3 and Talley Patel 8-0.