Raider soccer ties Franklin County, stays alive for third

Coffee County Central’s soccer season is winding down, and the Red Raiders are still alive for third place in District 8-AAA play.
After trailing 1-0 at the half, Red Raider Josue Salinas buried a goal in the 51st minute to tie the game at 1-1 and that is where it finished.
Granted a win would have been better, but the tie keeps CHS alive for third place. The Raiders travel to Lincoln County for a 6 p.m. start Thursday before returning home for senior night on Friday, which will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio.