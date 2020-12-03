RAIDER RETURN: CMS gets sweep at North after long break

Exactly four weeks.
That’s how long it has been since the Coffee Middle School Red Raider boys basketball team hit the floor due to COVID-19 quarantines and other various cancellations.
You couldn’t tell Thursday night in Decherd – the Red Raiders piled up 62 points to cruise to a 62-15 CTC win over North Franklin’s Gators.
Colter Neel dominated, piling up 18 points in the win for CMS. Cole Pippenger added 16 and guard Brady Wright finished with 10.
Courtland Farrar had 6 points, Evan Kirby 6 and Jase Cashion 3.
The win improves the Raiders to 3-1 on the season and gives them 3 straight wins. They are 2-1 in conference play.
Meanwhile, the Lady Raiders of CMS got on the floor for the first time since a Nov. 19 loss to Lipscomb Academy.
CMS pulled away in the second half to take a 41-23 road win over the Gatorettes of North Franklin.
Eighth grader Olivia Vinson piled up 17 points in the win for CMS, including a 9-for-12 performance at the free-throw line.
Channah Gannon put together a solid night in the post after missing the Lady Raiders’ last game with a back injury, finishing with 14. She was also solid at the charity stripe, knocking down 6-of-7.
Also scoring for the Lady Raiders: Natalie Barnes with 5 points, Sophie McInturff with 4, and Peyton Graham with 1 point.
The win improves the Lady Raiders to 5-1 on the season, 3-1 in conference play.
Both teams are set to play Harris Middle Monday night in Shelbyville.