Raider offense goes off in 13-0 win over Grundy County

A pair of 5-run innings powered the Coffee County Central Red Raider offense in a 13-0 shutout victory at Grundy County High School Friday night.
Sophomore Nolan Jernigan showed out at the plate, knocking in four runs on a pair of hits, including a double. He also scored a pair of runs.
Braden Brown added 3 RBIs on a pair of hits, including a double, and Lane Spry had 2 RBIs on a hit and a walk
Griffin Meeker and Brady Nugent both had multi-hit games with 2-hits each. Meeker scored three runs from his leadoff spot.
The Raiders threw “Johnny Wholestaff” at the Yellow Jackets, using four-pitchers over the six-inning affair.
Wyatt Nugent earned the win – working two innings and allowing no runs on four hits. He struck out a a pair of Grundy County batters.
Charlie Pierce, Aiden Robertson and Braden Brown all worked on the mound for the Raiders and combined to allow no hits.
The win completes a 3-0 week for the Raiders and improves their record to 9-4.
The Raiders have a two-game district series with first place Lawrence County next week.