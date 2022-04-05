Raider infielder McKenzie done for the season with torn ACL

Coffee County Central’s baseball team received tough, but expected news on Tuesday. Starting infielder Carter McKenzie is done for the season with a torn ACL.
McKenzie, a junior, started mainly at third base for the Raiders last year. He was expected to fill in at first base this year and would have been used on the mound. McKenzie was hurt within the season’s first week and finally received an official diagnosis on Tuesday.
“Carter is a pillar of our program and our team has missed him this year in several facets,” said CHS head coach Kyle Douglas. “However, he’s going to be a force coming out for next year.”
The Raiders (5-8) have had a few injuries early in the season. Starting first baseman Nolan Jernigan has been sidelined with shoulder and hamstring injuries and pitcher Charlie Pierce is out for the year with an elbow. Jernigan is expected to return to the lineup soon.
CHS will host Shelbyville at 6 p.m. Thursday at Powers Field. It is First Responders Night at the ball park.