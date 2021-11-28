Raider hoops suffers first loss of the season

The CHS Red Raider basketball team suffered its first loss of the season Saturday afternoon in Woodbury, falling 63-47 to Cookeville to close out the Cannon County Thanksgiving Classic.
The Raiders trailed 28-26 at the break, but turnovers and second chance buckets for Cookeville cost the Raiders in the end.
Dayne Crosslin paced the Raiders with 15 points, his second consecutive double-digit game of the weekend. He was able to knock down a trio of 3-pointers. Phineas Rollman added 12 for Coffee County.
The Raider fall to 4-1 with the loss. They have two tough opponents coming to Manchester this week: hosting Blackman on Monday, Nov. 29 and Walker Valley on Tuesday, Nov. 30. You can hear both games live on Thunder Radio WMSR- 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, Manchester Go App and Thunder1320.com. Girls tip both nights at 6 p.m. with the boys to follow.