Raider golfers improve scores, drop matches at Cookeville

The Red Raider and Lady Raider golf teams both dropped matches to Cookeville and Upperman Tuesday. But individual scores did improve for many of the Coffee County golfers from their opening match last week.
The Raider boys shot a 390 – led by Logan Hale, who carded an 86. Blake Perry was close behind with a 92, Zack Tidwell shot 102 and David O’Connor finished with a 110.
Cookeville won the boys match with an impressive 301.
Meanwhile, the Lady Raider golfers finished just 9 strokes behind Upperman for third place, shooting a 216. Cookeville won the match with a 157.
Cadie Prater led the way for Coffee County with a 106, followed by Maggy Crouch with a 110.
Coffee County will stay on the road, traveling to take on Franklin County next Tuesday, Aug. 11. CHS will host for the first time on Thursday, Aug. 13, when Shelbyville travels to WillowBrook