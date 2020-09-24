Raider football travels to Cookeville Friday; catch the broadcast on Thunder Radio

Coffee County Central’s Red Raider football team travels to Cookeville Friday (Sept. 25) to take on the Cavaliers in a Region 3-6A contest.
Coffee County (2-2 overall / 1-1 Region 3-6A) is looking to remain in the thick of the playoff hunt with back-to-back region wins. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers are 0-2 in region play.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Thunder Radio will bring you the broadcast as we do for all Red Raider football games. The Friday Night Thunder pregame show begins at 6 p.m. and the postgame continues well after the final whistle. Thunder Radio – your home for all Red Raider and Lady Raider sports (107.9 FM, 106.7 FM, 1320 AM, Manchester Go app, thunder1320.com)