Raider football travel to Lincoln County for Friday scrimmage

After practicing for a week in pads, the Coffee County Central Red Raider football team will get the chance to hit someone else on Friday.
The Raiders will travel to Lincoln County for a 7 p.m. scrimmage Friday, July 30. The public is welcome to attend – there will be a $5 admission charge for the practice game.
The Raiders have a few more weeks of practice before opening the season on Friday, Aug. 20 at Franklin County High School.
Thunder Radio has been your home for Red Raider football coverage for over 60 years and will continue to be this fall, with coverage beginning at 6 p.m. each Friday with the Friday Night Thunder Pregame Show delivered by Riddle Trucking and the Al White Ford Lincoln kickoff at 7.
The full Red Raider football schedule is below. Air time on 107.9 | 1320 AM | 106.7 FM | Manchester Go app | thunder1320.com Thunder Radio each night is 6 p.m. (5:30 for Rhea County game).
Aug. 20 AT Franklin County – 7 p.m.
Aug.. 27 vs. Tullahoma – 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 AT Shelbyville * 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 vs. Page – 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 AT Lebanon* 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 – AT Spring Hill – 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 – vs. Warren Co.* – 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 – OPEN
Oct. 15 – vs. Cookeville – 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 – vs. Rockvale – 7 p.m.
Oct. 29 AT Rhea County – 6:30 p.m.
An * denotes region game.
Bold games at home.