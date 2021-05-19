Raider football spring game set for Thursday

Coffee County Central High School’s Red Raider football team welcomes the public to its spring Red and Black scrimmage – set for 6 p.m. Thursday, May 20 at Carden-Jarrell Field.
The Raiders will wrap up their 10-practice spring schedule with the intra-squad scrimmage.
The football team is hoping to raise funds and collect items for the Isaiah 117 House at the game. The Isaiah House provides physical and emotional support in a safe and loving home for children awaiting foster care placement – the home has benefited athletes at CHS.
Current needs fans are asked to bring include:
*Monetary Gifts
*Walmart Gift Cards
*Adult Size male and female pajamas and clothes
*Teen size male and female pajamas and clothes
*Jeans in all sizes
*Underwear in all sizes
*Socks in all sizes
*Travel size shampoos, conditioners, toothpaste and toothbrushes
All items donated should be new items – used items will not be accepted.
The Raiders will open the 2021 season on Aug. 20 when they travel to Franklin County. You can hear the Red Raiders play all season long on Thunder Radio – your home for all Coffee County athletics.
May 20 – Red / Black Intra Squad – 6 p.m.
Regular Season
Aug. 20 AT Franklin County – 7 p.m.
Aug.. 27 vs. Tullahoma – 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 AT Shelbyville * 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 vs. Page – 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 AT Lebanon* 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 – AT Spring Hill – 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 – vs. Warren Co.* – 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 – OPEN
Oct. 15 – vs. Cookeville – 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 – vs. Rockvale – 7 p.m.
Oct. 29 AT Rhea County – 6:30 p.m.
An * denotes region game.
Bold games at home.