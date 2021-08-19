Raider football opens season Friday — broadcast on Thunder Radio

The 2021 football season kicks off for the Coffee County Central Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 20, when the Raiders travel to Franklin County High School.

The Raiders are coming off a 4-win season – the most since for CHS since 2007 – and are looking to add even more this season.

Thunder Radio begins our 64th year of Red Raider football coverage on WMSR. Coverage begins with The Friday Night Thunder Pregame Show (Delivered by Riddle Trucking) at 6 p.m. with host Court Steere. This is the 14th year of Friday Night Thunder, focused exclusively on Coffee County players, coaches and the night’s matchup.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. with every play on Thunder Radio – coverage driven by Al White Ford Lincoln. Join the broadcast team of Josh Peterson, Dustin Murray and Jonathan Oliver.

The Friday Night Thunder Postgame will follow, featuring area scoreboard, audio highlights from the game and your phone calls with Court Steere.

The full Red Raider football schedule is below. Air time on 107.9 | 1320 AM | 106.7 FM | Manchester Go app | thunder1320.com Thunder Radio each night is 6 p.m. (5:30 for Rhea County game).

Aug. 20 AT Franklin County – 7 p.m.

Aug.. 27 vs. Tullahoma – 7 p.m.

Sept. 3 AT Shelbyville * 7 p.m.

Sept. 10 vs. Page – 7 p.m.

Sept. 17 AT Lebanon* 7 p.m.

Sept. 24 – AT Spring Hill – 7 p.m.

Oct. 1 – vs. Warren Co.* – 7 p.m.

Oct. 8 – OPEN

Oct. 15 – vs. Cookeville – 7 p.m.

Oct. 22 – vs. Rockvale – 7 p.m.

Oct. 29 AT Rhea County – 6:30 p.m.

An * denotes region game.

Bold games at home.