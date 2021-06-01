Raider football makes donation to Isaiah 117 house

Coffee County High School’s Red Raider football team and cheerleaders led a large effort to collect items and monetary donations for the Isaiah 117 House during the team’s spring intra-squad game in May.
Last week the team was able to deliver donations to the Isaiah 117 House – including 2 van loads of toys, pajamas, diapers, toothbrushes and $700 cash.
Players that helped deliver were Derrick Scott, Jahlin Osbourne, Ashton Ferrell and Kurt Jesch.
“I am very proud of our players and the community,” said CHS head football coach Doug Greene.
The Isaiah 117 House is a location in Monteagle serving multiple counties – the purpose is for a safe, comfortable location for children who have been removed from custodial care while awaiting foster placement or DCS.