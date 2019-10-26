Raider Football Falls to Oakland on Senior Night

The Coffee County football team celebrated Senior Night and Breast Cancer Awareness on a rainy Friday night. The Red Raiders welcomed the state’s top ranked Oakland Patriots to Carden-Jarrell Field for their final home game of the season. The defending state champions showed why they are the state’s top team as they crushed the Red Raiders 80 to 6.
After the Coffee County defense stopped Oakland and made them settle for a field goal in their first possession, the Patriots 4 touchdowns in the 1st quarter and 4 more in the 2nd quarter to take a 59 to 6 lead into the half. Coffee County got a touchdown on a 50 yard halfback pass from Matthew Pittman to Andrew Hite with 1:08 left in the 2nd quarter. Oakland added a punt return a kickoff return and rushing touchdown in the second half as they scored 21 points on 4 offensive plays.
Coffee County was led in rushing by Marshall Haney who had 47 yards in 23 carries. Haney also caught 2 passes for 5 yards. Hite was the leading receiver with the 1 catch for 50 yards and a touchdown. Injuries forced Kelvin Verge to return kicks for Coffee County as he had 5 kickoff returns for 97 yards. For their efforts, Hite and Verge were named the Mid-Tenn Turf Co-Most Valuable Players of the game.
Coffee Count traveled to Murfreesboro on Friday for the season finale at Riverdale. Kickoff is set for 7 PM at Riverdale High School.
Download the broadcast at: www.thunder1320,com/downloads