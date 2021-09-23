RAIDER FOOTBALL AT SPRING HILL: How to get tickets; how to listen

The Coffee County Central High School Red Raider football team hits the road Friday at Spring Hill. Below is gameday information you need to know.
Tickets
Spring Hill athletics has announced that there will be no cash ticket sales processed at the gate. You will need to purchase online and you can do so by clicking right here.
Radio
If you aren’t planning to make the hour and 15 minute drive to Spring Hill, Thunder Radio has you covered. The Friday Night Thunder pregame show will bring you extensive matchup breakdown, region scoreboard, pregame interview with Spring Hill coach Ben Martin, field conditions report, injury report, keys to victory, the final words from the locker room with CHS head coach Doug Greene and starting lineups. Pregame begins at 6 p.m. and kickoff at 7 p.m. on Thunder Radio. Listen at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM – or you can listen on the Manchester Go Smartphone app or by clicking here.