Raider defense smothers Rebels as CHS moves into tie for district lead

They say that defense travels well.
Coffee County’s sure did Friday night.
The Red Raiders of Central High School held Franklin County to 6 points in the first quarter, 6 in the second and 2 in the fourth quarter to leave Franklin County High School with a 44-28 victory and a new spot tied atop the District 6-4A rankings.
The win avenged a 10 point home loss to the Rebels the previous week.
Coffee County flustered the Rebels all night. CHS held Shamar Lyons to just 2 points – none from the field – and those came in the final minutes. Lyons torched the Raiders for 21 the prior week.
Meanwhile, on offense Coffee County opened the floor was some early 3-point shooting. Junior Dayne Crosslin buried three from the arc and finished with a team-high 11 points. Connor Shemwell and Cooper Reed also hit 3-pointers in the first half.
Outside shooting opened the middle and the Raiders attacked the paint immediately to open the third quarter. In addition to stellar defense, the Raiders also cleaned up their turnovers from the first matchup. They finished with only 8 team turnovers (2 in the first half, 6 in the third quarter) compared to 20 in the first meeting.
Coffee County led the game wire to wire. Shemwell finished with 9 points, Aidan Abellana 7 and Reed and Phineas Rollman with 5 apiece. Crosslin was named Thunder Radio broadcast Stone Fort Mortgage Player of the Game.
The Raiders improve to 12-7 on the season with the win and 3-1 in District 6-4A play. It puts CHS in a tie with the Rebels for first place.
Girls forfeit win
The Lady Raiders earned a win while cheering from the student section. Franklin County forfeited the game due to sickness, giving CHS the win and improving the Lady Raiders to 4-0 in District 6-4A play.
Both Raiders and Lady Raiders will return home on Monday, Jan. 24 for a non-district tilt against Lighthouse Christian. Girls tip at 6 p.m. with the boys to follow – senior night will be celebrated between games.