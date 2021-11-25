Raider boys to play Friday, Saturday in Cannon County Thanksgiving Classic

Coffee County Central boys basketball team will put its 3-0 record on the line this weekend in a pair of matinee basketball games in Woodbury.
The Raiders are once again participating in the Cannon County Thanksgiving Classic.
The Raiders will travel to Cannon County High School to take on Loretto at 2:30 p.m. Friday (Listen on Thunder Radio: 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go App and thunder1320.com).
CHS will be back in action again on Saturday when the Raiders play Cookeville at 4 p.m. at Cannon County High School. These are boys only games. The Lady Raider basketball team has the weekend off.
Next week will be slammed busy for the Central High School basketball teams with three games, all at home, and all against good teams. The Lady Raiders and Red Raiders will host Blackman at 6 p.m. Monday, host Walker Valley at 6 p.m. Tuesday and host cross-county rival Tullahoma on Friday, Dec. 3. You can hear all of those games live on Thunder Radio — 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go App and thunder1320.com.