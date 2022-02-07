Raider boys pull away late to sweep Shelbyville

Red Raider junior Dayne Crosslin poured in 16 points and Connor Shemwell added 12 from the post as Coffee County Central pulled away from Shelbyville for a 56-42 win Monday night at Rick Insell Gymnasium.
The Raiders took a 25-25 halftime score and steadily pulled away in the final two quarters. The Raiders led 41-33 after three quarters then took off on a 5-0 run to start the fourth quarter and lead 46-33. Shelbyville never got the deficit back within 10.
Devin Heath led the Eagles with 19 behind a red hot night behind the arc.
Phineas Rollman pitched in 9 points for the Raiders and defensively frustrated Shelbyville’s Jayshon Jones, who only scored 7 points before fouling out.
Cooper Reed added 8 points off the bench for the Raiders. Aidan Abellana 6 and Brady Nugent 2.
Coffee County ends its district season 7-2 with the win. The Raiders won’t play again until the final regular season game of the year – Friday, Feb. 11 at Tullahoma. The district tournament begins next week.