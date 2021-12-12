Raider boys pick up 2nd straight win with Rockvale blowout

There was no letdown for the Coffee County Red Raiders Saturday night after a big win on Friday – three Raiders hit double figures and the offense had a big night in a 62-35 win over visiting Rockvale.
Phineas Rollman set the tone early for the Raiders and ended up with 10 points – he was named Stone Fort Mortgage Player of the Game.
Aidan Abellana and Dayne Crosslin each put up 11 points. Cooper Reed added six and Brady Nugent 8.
THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO. CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE AUDIO REPLAY.
The win moves the Raiders to 6-3 on the season. They will travel to Walker Valley Monday for a 6:30 p.m. central start. You can hear that game on Thunder Radio.