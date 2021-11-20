Raider boys blowout Monterey in early Saturday win

Sophomore Cooper Reed came off the bench and delivered a game-high 19 points, 9 different Raiders scored and Coffee County cruised to a 72-33 win over Monterey Saturday morning at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium.
Coffee County took a 16 point halftime lead and steadily pulled away before enacting the running-clock mercy rule about midway through the fourth quarter.
Jahlin Osbourne also put in double-digit points off the bench for the Raiders, with 10 points.
Connor Shemwell pitched in 9 points, Brady Nugent 8, including a pair of 3 pointers, Jackson Shemwell 6, Aidan Abellana 6, Phineas Rollman 6, John Dobson 6 and Dayne Crosslin 2.
The Raider defense forced 15 turnovers in the win, which improved CHS to 2-0 on the season. The Raiders play again Saturday night at approximately 7 p.m. against Lighthouse Christian.