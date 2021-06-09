Raider basketball to host skills camp for boys, girls June 21

Coffee County Central Red Raider basketball team will host a skills camp from June 21-23 for aspiring basketball players.
The camp will cost $50 and will be from 9 a.m. until noon on June 21, 22 and 23. Camp is open for kids entering third through 8th grade in the upcoming school year. Boys and girls are welcome.
Concession will be open. There will be contests, prizes and t-shirts. Campers can register at 8 a.m. June 21 at Joe Frank Patch Gym at CHS.
