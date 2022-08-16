Raider baseball to host 10 week fall development camp for youth

The Coffee County Central baseball program will be hosting a 10-week fall development camp for children in grades 2-8.
The program will run Mondays and Tuesdays Sept. 12 through Nov. 14 and cost is $50 per player.
Children in second through fifth grade will meet from 6-7 p.m. on Mondays and children in grades 6-8 will meet 6-7 p.m. on Tuesdays.
The program is set up to give youth players an opportunity to work on basic skills. There will be a five week throwing focus, followed by a 5 week offensive focus.
Players should bring athletic attire, glove, bat, helmet, turf (tennis) shoes and cleats.