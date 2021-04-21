Raider baseball swept in Tuesday district double header at Lincoln County

Whatever chances Coffee County’s baseball team had of finishing in a top two spot in District 8-AAA took a gut punch Tuesday as the Raiders dropped two District 8-AAA games at Lincoln County, falling 9-2 and 5-2 to the Falcons in Fayetteville.
Coffee County 2, Lincoln County 9
The Raiders could not stop Nathan McAdams of Lincoln County in game 1. McAdams blasted a pair of 3-run home runs over the left field fence and added an RBI double, which was plenty to power the Falcon offense in game one – a game you heard live on Thunder Radio.
Lincoln County took a 3-0 lead in the first – all 3 runs unearned and aided by by a pair of Raider errors in the field. But CHS battled back to cut the deficit to 1 at 3-2 in the top of the 3rd.
Lane Spry picked up an RBI on a single – one of his two hits on the day. Nolan Jernigan hit a deep sacrifice fly to right field to send Brady Nugent across the plate.
But that was all the Raider offense could muster.
Griffin Meeker was tagged with the loss. The senior allowed six runs (3 earned) over four innings. He walked two, hit four and struck out 2.
Charlie Pierce allowed 3 runs in 2 innings of relief while striking out 2.
Lincoln County 5, Coffee County 2
The Raiders held a 2-1 lead but the Falcons scored 4 in the top of the sixth on just one hit to take a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
The Falcons tied the game at 2-2 after a walk and a triple. Coffee County then walked home a run and committed a two-run error.
Coffee County got a hit and an RBI out of Jacob Holder and two hits from Wyatt Nugent in the loss. Both scored runs. Holder and Braden Brown each had a double.
Holder was tagged with the loss. The sophomore allowed only one hit and struck out 9 through five and one third, but he did issue 9 walks. Braden Brown struck out 4 over one and two-thirds innings in relief.
Coffee County falls to 5-5 in District play with one series remaining – next week against Shelbyville.