Raider baseball season ends with tough loss to Lawrence County

Coffee County got the tying run into scoring position in the top of the 7th with two outs Tuesday night.
But the Raiders couldn’t get any closer, falling to Lawrence County 2-1 in a loss that ends the season for the Raiders.
Trailing 2-1 with two outs in the final inning, Brady Nugent was hit by a pitch and managed to steal second base. But a ground out ended the game in the loser’s bracket finals of the District 8-AAA tournament. A win would have pushed the Raiders to the district championship and a region tournament trip for the first time since 2011.
Offensively, the Raiders struggled to get anything going against Wildcat pitcher Luke Boswell, who limited the Raiders to just 4 hits and one run. The lone CHS run came in the top of the second when Wyatt Nugent knocked in Braden Brown to tie the game at 1-1 – a score that held until the Wildcats pushed a run across in the sixth.
Jacob Holder was just as tough on the mound for the Raiders. The sophomore allowed 3 hits over six innings. He allowed 1 earned run, struck out four and walked five.
Coffee County finished the season with 21 wins – the most for the Raider baseball program since 2010. The loss marked the final game in a Raider uniform for seniors Lane Spry, Hayden Hullett, Wyatt Nugent, Braden Brown and Griffin Meeker.