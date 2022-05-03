Raider baseball drops regular season finale at Rockvale

The regular season is over for the CHS Red Raider baseball team after a tight 4-3 loss at Rockvale Tuesday.
The Raiders lost despite a pair of RBI on two hits from Caleb Moran and an RBI out of Dayne Crosslin. The Raiders only managed 6 hits in the loss.
Coffee County got multiple pitchers work on the mound in preparation for this weekend’s district tournament. Jacob Holder, Aiden Robertson, Fellers and Cole Pippenger all worked on the mound. Robertson was hit with the loss, giving up 3 runs on 3 walks and 2 hits. None of the runs were earned – the Raiders committed two errors.
CHS will play Warren County at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the first round of the District 6-4A tournament. All tournament games will be in Manchester. See bracket below.