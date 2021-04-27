Raider baseball blows out Shelbyville 10-0

Griffin Meeker was about as sharp as he has been all season on the mound and the Raider offense pounded out 14 hits to blowout visiting Shelbyville 10-0 Tuesday afternoon at Powers Field – a game you heard live on Thunder Radio.
Coffee County was hot at the plate and punished the Shelbyville pitching staff. Lane Spry, Wyatt Nugent and Jacob Holder all doubled. Meanwhile, Brady Nugent tripled, doubled, tripled, drove in three runs and scored a run.
Wyatt Nugent and Carter McKenzie each had three hit nights at the plate. Lane Spry, Nolan Jernigan, Holder, Nolan Jernigan and McKenzie each had an RBI.
Meanwhile, Meeker was lights out on the mound for the Raiders. The senior needed just 61 pitches to complete five innings of shutout baseball. He had a perfect game going through four innings before running into a little trouble in the fifth, but escaped a bases-loaded jam with the shutout in tact. Meeker allowed just 2 hits and struck out 7.
Coffee County improves to 14-8 overall with the win and 6-5 in District 8-AAA play. CHS will travel to Shelbyville at 6 p.m. Wednesday for the final district game of the regular season. Regardless of the outcome, the Raiders will finish 4th in the final regular season standings.