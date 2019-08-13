Purchase Titan Tickets, Help Red Raiders

Would you like the opportunity to get tickets for a Tennessee Titans game PLUS help the Coffee County Red Raider football team? For the first time ever, Red Raider fans have a chance to purchase a $40 Titans ticket which will earn the Coffee County CHS athletic department a $10 donation from the Titans. You can purchase tickets for the following home Titans games:
September 15th vs. Colts
October 6th vs. Bills
October 20th vs. Chargers
October 27th vs. Buccaneers
To purchase the tickets, go to the link: https://offer.fevo.com/high-school-football-fundraiser-13e45ee?fevoUri=high-school-football-fundraiser-13e45ee%2F and use the promo code COFFEE
If you have questions, you can email CHS athletic director Rebecca Koger at: kogerr@k12coffee.net