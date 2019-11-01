Preview of Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show

Coming up on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show, we will interview Tori Taylor of the Coffee County Middle School girls’ basketball team. She will talk about the Lady Raiders fast start and give everyone a review of their first week of action. We will also talk to Brock Freeze, the head coach for the Coffee County freshman football team. Coach Freeze will talk about the Red Raiders season that concluded on Tuesday in the Tullahoma Lion’s Bowl. We will also talk to Coffee County CHS wrestling coach Roger Barlow. Coach Barlow will give us a preview of the Raiders and Lady Raiders upcoming season. We will also talk about last season.
The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast live each Saturday at 10 AM from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln. The Coffee Coaches Show is heard exclusively here on Thunder Radio.