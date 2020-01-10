Prep Swimmers Compete at Franklin County on Thursday

The prep swim teams of Coffee County CHS, Coffee County Middle School and Westwood Middle School swim traveled to Winchester on Thursday night for a meet hosted by Franklin County. Competing in a field of 5 middle school squads and 4 high school squads, each squad went 1 and 1 in head to head competition.
The Westwood swimmers captured 1st place among middle school teams in both of their relay races. The team of Cale Hays, Elsie Lazalier, Abby Gilday and Ansley Beachboard swam the women’s 200 Medley in a time of 2:37.27. The same quartet swam the 200 freestyle in a time of 2:18.91.
Top 3 individual finishers for Westwood were:
Abby Gilday – 1st place, 100 butterfly; 2nd place, 200 IM;
Elsie Lazalier – 1st place, 100 freestyle;
Jack Stowe – 3rd place, 200 IM;
Ansley Beachboard – 3rd place, 50 freestyle;
The Coffee County Middle School swimmers captured 3rd place in both their relay races. The team of Natalie Wanner, Katelynn Hale, Emily Snider and Patience Driggers swam the 200 Medley relay in a time of 2:53.25. The same squad swam the 200 freestyle in a time of 2:31.29.
Top 3 individual finishers for Coffee County Middle School were:
Christian Bourn 2nd place – 100 freestyle;
Katelynn Hale – 3rd place, 100 backstroke;
The Coffee County CHS swim team captured a 1st place finish in the women’s 400 freestyle relay. Team members were Kennedy Norman-Young, Elli Masters, Kaylee Williams and Emily Williams swam the distance in a time of 4:25.86. The same quartet finished in 2nd place in the 200 Medley with a time of 2:08.56.
Top 3 individual finishers for Coffee County Central High School were:
Kaylee Williams – 1st place, 500 freestyle; 100 breaststroke;
Emily Williams – 2nd place, 200 IM; 3rd place, 100 butterfly;
Nick Bogle – 2nd place, 100 freestyle; 2nd place, 100 backstroke;
Kennedy Norman-Young – 2nd place, 50 freestyle;
Taylor Wall – 3rd place, 200 Medley;
The high school swim team travels to Sewanee on Saturday for the Snowball Invitational. First race is set to get underway at noon. The meet will take place at the University of the South Natatorium.