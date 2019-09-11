Prep Swim Tryouts Are Scheduled for Friday

The tryout date for the Coffee County CHS swim team has been scheduled for Friday, September 13th, from 3:30- to 4:15 at the Manchester Recreation Department. All swimmers must tryout and are asked to bring their swimsuit and goggles. Each swimmer must also bring a copy of their physical form along with their signed cardiac arrest and concussion forms. All HS swimmers must be able to swim a 100 Free & backstroke as part of the tryout. All returning swimmers, are asked to bring forms filled out and signed.
Westwood & Coffee County Middle students will also tryout on Friday, from 4:15 to 5:00. All new swimmers must tryout and are asked to bring their swimsuit and goggles in addition to their physical, cardiac arrest and concussion forms signed. Swimmers must be able to swim a 50-100 free & backstroke. All returning swimmers must bring all forms filled out and signed.