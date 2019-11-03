Prep Swim Teams Open Season With Friday Home Meet

The prep swim season got underway on Friday night as the 3 local squads hosted Tullahoma and Grace Tutorial Homeschool. In team scores, the Coffee County Middle School swept their 2 matchups. The Westwood Middle School girls’ squad led the way as they captured 1 win and 1 loss in their 2 matches. The Coffee County CHS girls’ team won both of their matches, but an injury-plagued boys’ squad dropped both of their matchups.
The Coffee County Middle squad was led in individual competition by:
Brayden Kesling – 3rd place, 200 IM; 3rd place, 100 backstroke;
Christian Bourn – 4th place, 100 butterfly; 4th place, 100 breaststroke;
Emily Snider – 4th place, 100 butterfly; 5th Place, 200 freestyle;
Katelyn Hale – 4th place, 100 freestyle;
Riley Bellomy – 4th place, 100 freestyle;
Cadence Haywood – 5th place, 100 backstroke;
In team relay competition, the Coffee Middle team was led by the girls’ 200 freestyle team of Natalie Warner, Patience Driggers, Katelynn Hale and Emily Snider who captured 4th place.
The Westwood Middle squad was led in individual competition by:
Abby Gilday – 2nd place, 500 freestyle; 4th place, 100 breaststroke;
Elsie Lazalier – 2nd place, 100 breaststroke; 3rd place, 500 freestyle;
Jack Stowe – 3rd place, 100 butterfly; 5th place, 100 breaststroke;
In team relay competition, the Westwood were led by the girls’ 200 freestyle team of Ansley Beachboard, Elsie Lazalier, Cale Hays & Abby Gilday came in 2nd place.
The Coffee County CHS squad was led in individual competition by:
Kaylee Williams – 1st place, 200 IM; 1st place, 500 freestyle;
Emily Williams – 2nd place, 200 freestyle; 3rd place, 100 butterfly;
Taylor Wall – 2nd place, 100 freestyle; 4th place, 100 backstroke;
Kennedy Norman-Young – 2nd place, 50 freestyle;
Elli Masters – 3rd place, 100 backstroke; 5th place, 50 freestyle;
Gavin Benson – 5th place, 50 freestyle; 5th place, 100 freestyle;
In team relay competition, the Coffee Central team was led by a pair of medley race wins. The girls’ 200 medley team of Taylor Wall, Kaylee Williams, Emily Williams and Kennedy Norman-Young who won the 200 medley. The 400 freestyle team of Elli Masters, Kennedy Norman-Young, Emily Williams and Kaylee Williams won the 400 freestyle medley race.
The swim teams will travel to Tullahoma for their next meet on Thursday, November 14th. That meet will be held at the D.W. Wilson Center.