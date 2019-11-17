Prep Swim Teams Garner Good Finishes at Tullahoma Meet

The Coffee County CHS, Coffee County Middle School and Westwood Middle School swim teams traveled to Tullahoma on Thursday for a meet with Tullahoma, Warren County and Grace Academy. In team competition, the CHS team was 1 and 2 on the night. The CCMS team was 0 and 2 on the night and Westwood was 2 and 0.
For Westwood, the girls’ 200 medley relay team and the 200 freestyle relay teams each grabbed best middle school finishes on the night. Each team was made up of Elsie Lazalier, Ansley Beachboard, Abby Gilday and Cale Hays. Individual Top 3 finishes were captured by: Elsie Lazalier in the 200 IM(with a time of 2:59.57) and 100 breaststroke(1:32.91); and Jack Stowe in the 200 IM(2:54.98) and 100 backstroke(1:21.84);
For Coffee County Middle School, they captured 2nd best relay finishes in the girls’ 200 medley and the girls’ 200 freestyle. The medley team was made up of Natalie Wanner, Katelynn Hale, Emily Snider and Patience Driggers. The freestyle team was made up of Natalie Wanner, Katelynn Hale, Emily Snider and Eva Rigney. An individual Top 3 finish was captured by Brayden Kesling in the 100 butterfly(1:23.36).
For the Coffee County CHS team, the girls’ 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay teams captured victories. Manning both teams were Taylor Wall, Kaylee Williams, Emily Williams and Kennedy Young-Norman. Getting individual race wins were: Kaylee Williams in the 200 freestyle(2:12.90) and 100 breaststroke(1:10.64); Kennedy Norman-Young in the 50 freestyle(27.69); Nick Bogle in the 50 freestyle(24.97) and Emily Williams in the 500 freestyle(5:52.75);
The swim teams returns to the pool on Friday, December 13th when they host a 5 team meet at the Manchester Recreation Center. The night will also be Senior Night as the Coffee County CHS seniors will be recognized.