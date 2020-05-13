Prep Sports Tryout Information for 2020-2021(updated May 13, 2020)

It is that time of the year when the local prep teams begin to schedule tryouts. As always, Thunder Radio wants to pass along all the tryout information we have received for the local prep coaches. Students should be prepared to participate in all the tryout sessions unless otherwise noted. Tryouts will be carried out following state guidelines due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Many of the teams will have students to try out
Student/athletes need to remember to bring along with them the signed and completed TSSAA Physical and Parental Consent forms with them when they arrive. That form can be downloaded at: http://tssaa.org/wp-content/uploads/Forms/med01.pdf .
All homeschool students living in Coffee County who would like to sign up will need to register through the Coffee County Schools Central office. See Keith Cornelius at the Coffee County Schools central office. Homeschool students living in the city who wish to try out for Westwood teams need to contact Westwood athletic director James Dobson at: jdobson@k12mcs.net
Coffee County Central High School – Athletic Director – Rebecca Koger (kogerr@k12coffee.net)
Coffee County CHS Football
• Date – TBD
• Time – TBD
• Location – CHS Fieldhouse
• Note – There is no tryout, contact Coach Greene for workout information
• Coach – Doug Greene
• Contact – greened@k12coffee.net
Coffee County CHS Girls’ Basketball
• Date – Tuesday, May 26th thru Thursday, May 28th
• Time – 8 AM to 11 AM
• Location – CHS Gym
• Note – Sign up at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfoJAZzo-nIcLYZwoA8JbhgcYUj-h-l8jKx7QNftEzrIzvsTA/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1&usp=mail_form_link
• Coach – Joe Pat Cope
• Contact – copej@k12coffee.net
Coffee County CHS Tennis
• Date – Tuesday, May 26th and Thursday, May 28th
• Time – 5:00 to 7:00 PM
• Location – Tennis Courts at Coffee County Raider Academy
• Note – Sign up at: https://forms.gle/pjPdVEVzuheUZXMK7
• Coach – Josh Inzer
• Contact – inzerj@k12coffee.net
Coffee County CHS Boys’ Basketball
• Date – Tuesday, May 26th thru Thursday, May 28th
• Time – 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM
• Location – CHS Gym
• Note – Sign up at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1CTD1uX-0kDXU8GqE16K8oSm04HT949FQU57OfKPXQ5A/edit?fbclid=IwAR3328zWFxzcgGZB4eQSPm-hJ1u8uFdZEJwwOic2TAmVq5SErxIXUCatVOI
• Coach – Micah Williams
• Contact – williamsm@k12coffee.net
Coffee County CHS volleyball
• Date – Tuesday, May 26th thru Thursday, May 28th
• Time – 1:00 to 3:00 PM
• Location – CHS Gym
• Note – Sign up at: https://forms.gle/hNDcCj9TEjf5ayAc6
• Coach – Andrew Taylor
• Contact – taylora@k12coffee.net
Coffee County CHS softball
• Date – Tuesday, May 26th and Thursday, May 28th
• Time – 4:30 to 7:30 PM
• Location – Terry Floyd Field at CHS
• Note – Sign up at: https://forms.gle/h4qwTaRNx5ZYyqzn6
• Coach – Brandon McWhorter
• Contact – mcwhorterb@k12coffee.net
Coffee County CHS baseball
• Date – Monday, June 1st and Tuesday, June 2nd
• Time – 10:00 AM to Noon(30th) and 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM(31st)
• Location – Powers Field at CHS
• Note – Sign up by emailing coach Parker Gunn at: gunnp@k12coffee.net
• Coach – David Martin
• Contact – martindavid@k12coffee.net
Coffee County CHS Girls’ Soccer
• Date – June 15th and June 16th
• Time – 9:00 to 11:00 AM
• Location – Raider Soccer Field behind Raider Academy
• Note – Rescheduled from June 1st and 2nd
• Coach – Lee Xixis
• Contact – xixisl@k12coffee.net
Coffee County CHS Cross Country
• Date – Monday, July 27th
• Time – 9:00 AM
• Location – Track at Carden-Jarrell Field
• Note – No tryout, show up to first practice
• Coach – Nathan Wanuch
• Contact – quietrunner42@gmail.com
Coffee County CHS Swim
• Date – Friday, September 18th
• Time – 3:30 PM
• Location – Manchester Recreation Center
• Note –
• Coach – Becky Behrendorf
• Contact – behrendorfb@k12coffee.net
Westwood Middle School – Athletic Director – James Dobson (jdobson@k12mcs.net)
Westwood Middle School Girls’ Soccer
• Date – Wednesday, June 3rd thru Friday, June 5th
• Time – 3:00 to 5:00 PM
• Location – Dyer/Bouldin Field at Westwood
• Note – Locker rooms will not be available
• Coach – Donna Burdine
• Contact – dburdine@k12mcs.net
Westwood Middle School Football
• Date – Monday, June 1st thru Wednesday, June 3rd
• Time – 9:00 to 10:30 AM
• Location – Dyer/Bouldin Field at Westwood
• Note – Locker rooms will not be available
• Coach – Chad Dyer
• Contact – dyerc2@k12mcs.net
Westwood Middle School Girls’ Basketball
• Date – Friday, June 5th
• Time – TBD
• Location – Joel Vinson Gym at Westwood
• Note – Sign up at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfnnwUMTLypr978A4V7lyhR1XyxnI8XPuBIWA0HamNU2VcarQ/viewform?usp=sf_link
• Coach – Angela Houck
• Contact – srofea@k12mcs.net
Westwood Middle School Boys’ Basketball
• Date – Monday, June 8th
• Time – TBD
• Location – Joel Vinson Gym at Westwood
• Note – Sign up at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScWDoa_yjgZRJuxAhMoZhuUTmABM4gCFKHrJdpVvKnq6nhq7w/viewform?usp=sf_link
• Coach – Jerry Brown
• Contact – brownj@k12mcs.net
Westwood Middle School Volleyball
• Date – Tuesday, June 2nd thru Thursday, June 4th
• Time – TBD
• Location – Joel Vinson Gym at Westwood
• Note – email Coach Freeze to sign up for tryout time
• Coach – Laura Freeze
• Contact – lfreeze@k12mcs.net
Westwood Middle School Swim
• Date – Friday, September 18th
• Time – 3:30 PM
• Location – Manchester Recreation Center
• Note –
• Coach – Becky Behrendorf
• Contact – behrendorfb@k12coffee.net
Coffee County Middle School – Kyle Harris, athletic director (harrisk@k12coffee.net)
Coffee County Middle School Football
• Dates – Tuesday May 26 8:00-9:00 am practice field behind the school
Tuesday May 26 9:00-10:00 am practice field
Tuesday May 26 10:00-11:00 am practice field
• Coach – Bryan Morgan
• Contact – morganbryan@k12coffee.net
Coffee County Middle School Volleyball
• Dates – Tuesday May 26-11:30-1-30 Main Gym.
Wednesday May 27 11:30-1:30 Main Gym
Thursday May 28 11:30-1-30 Main Gym.
• Coach – Tori Taylor
• Contact – taylort@k12coffee.net
Coffee County Middle School Cheerleading
• Date – Friday June 5- 3pm- Main Gym
• Note – The application below will be due May 29th by 11:59pm.
Click the link below or copy it into your web browser: https://forms.gle/eAHfBZKxiqj9Fegi7
June 1st you will be emailed the tryout dance and cheer along with your tryout time for June 5th.
• Coach – Laina Meeker
• Contact – meekerl@k12coffee.net
Coffee County Middle School Girls’ Soccer
• Dates – May 27 28 and 29 – 5 to 6 and 6-7
• Coach – Jamie Norris
• Contact – norrisj45@yahoo.com
Coffee County Middle School 6th Grade Girls’ Basketball
• Dates – Tuesday May 26 10:00-11:30 Main gym.
Wednesday May 27 10:00-1130 Main gym.
Thursday May 28 10:00- 11:30 Main gym.
• Coach – David Vinson
• Contact – vinsond@k12coffee.net
Coffee County Middle School 6th Grade Boys’ Basketball
• Dates – Tuesday May 26 3:00-4:00 (Aux gym)
Wednesday May 27 3:00-4:00 (Aux gym)
Thursday May 28 3:00-4:00 (if needed)
• Coach – Bryan Morgan
• Contact – morganbryan@k12coffee.net
Coffee County Middle School Girls’ Varsity Basketball
• Dates – Tuesday May 26 8:30-10:00 Main Gym.
Wednesday May 27 8:30-10:00 Main Gym
Thursday May 28 8:30-10:00 Main Gym.
• Coach – George Pearson
• Contact – pearsong@k12coffee.net
Coffee County Middle School Boys’ Varsity Basketball
• Dates – Thursday, May 28 – 2:00-3:30pm Main Gym
Thursday, May 28 – 4:00-5:30pm Main Gym
Friday, May 29 (if needed) 10:00-11:30am Main Gym
• Coach – Jonathan Oliver
• Contact – oliverj@k12coffee.net
Coffee County Middle School Baseball
• Dates – Monday, June 1st 5:00 – 7:00 / Upcoming 6th Graders
Tuesday, June 2nd 5:00 – 7:00 / Upcoming 7th Graders
Wednesday, June 3rd 5:00 – 7:00 / Upcoming 8th Graders
Monday, June 8th 5:00 – 7:00 / Anyone who missed the prior week (if needed)
• Note – We will evaluate defense on the field at CCMS and hit in the facility to save time.
• Coach – Brock Freeze
• Contact – freezeb@k12coffee.net
Coffee County Middle School Softball
• Dates – Monday, June 1st 2:00-4:00 6th graders
Tuesday, June 2nd 2:00-4:00 any new 7th/8th graders
Wednesday, June 3rd All returning 2:00-3:00, any extra 3:00-4:00
• Coach – Tiffany McCormick
• Contact – mccormickt@k12coffee.net
Coffee County Middle School Boys’ Soccer
• Date – June 4th with 1hr slots starting at 8am
• Coach – Jonathan Graf
• Contact – grafj@k12coffee.net
Coffee County Middle School Track
• Spring 2021
Coffee County Middle School Golf
• Spring 2021
Coffee County Middle School Tennis
• Spring 2021