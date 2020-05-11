Prep Sports Tryout Information for 2020-2021(updated May 11, 2020

It is that time of the year when the local prep teams begin to schedule tryouts. As always, Thunder Radio wants to pass along all the tryout information we have received for the local prep coaches. Students should be prepared to participate in all the tryout sessions unless otherwise noted. Tryouts will be carried out following state guidelines due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Many of the teams will have students to try out
Student/athletes need to remember to bring along with them the signed and completed TSSAA Physical and Parental Consent forms with them when they arrive. That form can be downloaded at: http://tssaa.org/wp-content/uploads/Forms/med01.pdf .
All homeschool students living in Coffee County who would like to sign up will need to register through the Coffee County Schools Central office. See Keith Cornelius at the Coffee County Schools central office. Homeschool students living in the city who wish to try out for Westwood teams need to contact Westwood athletic director James Dobson at: jdobson@k12mcs.net
Coffee County Central High School – Athletic Director – Rebecca Koger (kogerr@k12coffee.net)
Coffee County CHS Football
Date – TBD
Time – TBD
Location – CHS Fieldhouse
Note – There is no tryout, contact Coach Greene for workout information Coach – Doug Greene
Contact – greened@k12coffee.net
Coffee County CHS Girl’s Basketball
Date – Tuesday, May 26th thru Thursday, May 28th
Time – 8 AM to 11 AM
Location – CHS Gym Note – Sign up at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfoJAZzo-nIcLYZwoA8JbhgcYUj-h-l8jKx7QNftEzrIzvsTA/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1&usp=mail_form_link Coach – Joe Pat Cope
Contact – copej@k12coffee.net
Coffee County CHS Tennis
Date – Tuesday, May 26th and Thursday, May 28th
Time – 5:00 to 7:00 PM
Location – Tennis Courts at Coffee County Raider Academy Note – Sign up at: https://forms.gle/pjPdVEVzuheUZXMK7 Coach – Josh Inzer
Contact – inzerj@k12coffee.net
Coffee County CHS Boys’ Basketball
Date – Tuesday, May 26th thru Thursday, May 28th
Time – 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM
Location – CHS Gym Note – Sign up at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1CTD1uX-0kDXU8GqE16K8oSm04HT949FQU57OfKPXQ5A/edit?fbclid=IwAR3328zWFxzcgGZB4eQSPm-hJ1u8uFdZEJwwOic2TAmVq5SErxIXUCatVOI Coach – Micah Williams
Contact – williamsm@k12coffee.net
Coffee County CHS volleyball
Date – Tuesday, May 26th thru Thursday, May 28th
Time – 1:00 to 3:00 PM
Location – CHS Gym Note – Sign up at: https://forms.gle/hNDcCj9TEjf5ayAc6 Coach – Andrew Taylor
Contact – taylora@k12coffee.net
Coffee County CHS softball
Date – Tuesday, May 26th and Thursday, May 28th
Time – 4:30 to 7:30 PM
Location – Terry Floyd Field at CHS Note – Sign up at: https://forms.gle/h4qwTaRNx5ZYyqzn6 Coach – Brandon McWhorter
Contact – mcwhorterb@k12coffee.net
Coffee County CHS baseball
Date – Monday, June 1st and Tuesday, June 2nd
Time – 10:00 AM to Noon(30th) and 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM(31st)
Location – Powers Field at CHS Note – Sign up at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1FcVmbe8bFcRX13-DlYhajLVZhWYcsX1u1UOL_gnb9AA/edit?fbclid=IwAR1ynPKYOnCIvejwl2C297E9ZdDUdE9UMdO4dHsLDCosj6fT-MnC45t5oss#gid=0 Coach – David Martin Contact – martindavid@k12coffee.net
Coffee County CHS Girls’ Soccer
Date – June 15th and June 16th
Time – 9:00 to 11:00 AM
Location – Raider Soccer Field behind Raider Academy Note – Rescheduled from June 1st and 2nd
Coach – Lee Xixis
Contact – xixisl@k12coffee.net
Coffee County CHS Cross Country
Date – Monday, July 27th
Time – 9:00 AM
Location – Track at Carden-Jarrell Field Note – No tryout, show up to first practice
Coach – Nathan Wanuch
Contact – wanuchn@k12coffee.net
Coffee County CHS Swim Date – Friday, September 18th
Time – 3:30 PM
Location – Manchester Recreation Center Note –
Coach – Becky Behrendorf
Contact – behrendorfb@k12coffee.net
———
Westwood Middle School – Athletic Director – James Dobson (jdobson@k12mcs.net)
Westwood Middle School Volleyball Date – Tuesday, June 2nd thru Thursday, June 4th
Time – TBD
Location – Joel Vinson Gym at Westwood Note – email Coach Freeze to sign up for tryout time
Coach – Laura Freeze
Contact – lfreeze@k12mcs.net
Westwood Middle School Girls’ Soccer Date – Wednesday, June 3rd thru Friday, June 5th
Time – 3:00 to 5:00 PM
Location – Dyer/Bouldin Field at Westwood Note – Locker room will not be available
Coach – Donna Burdine
Contact – dburdine@k12mcs.net
Westwood Middle School Football Date – Monday, June 1st thru Wednesday, June 3rd
Time – 9:00 to 10:30 AM
Location – Dyer/Bouldin Field at Westwood Note – Locker rooms will not be available
Coach – Chad Dyer
Contact – dyerc2@k12mcs.net
Westwood Middle School Girls’ Basketball Date – Friday, June 5th
Time – TBD
Location – Joel Vinson Gym at Westwood Note – Sign up at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfnnwUMTLypr978A4V7lyhR1XyxnI8XPuBIWA0HamNU2VcarQ/viewform?usp=sf_link Coach – Angela Houck
Contact – srofea@k12mcs.net
Westwood Middle School Boys’ Basketball Date – Monday, June 8th
Time – TBD
Location – Joel Vinson Gym at Westwood Note – Sign up at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScWDoa_yjgZRJuxAhMoZhuUTmABM4gCFKHrJdpVvKnq6nhq7w/viewform?usp=sf_link Coach – Jerry Brown
Contact – brownj@k12mcs.net
———
Coffee County Middle School – Kyle Harris, athletic director Coffee County Middle School tryout information to be released on Monday, May 18th