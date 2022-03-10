PREP SPORTS SCOREBOARD: Thursday, March 10, 2022

In a game you heard live on Thunder Radio as part of the Peoples Bank & Trust Hometown Sports Series, Coffee Middle softball team pounded out 10 hits and every player in the lineup scored at least one run in a 13-1, run-rule shortened beating of visiting Harris Thursday, March 10 2022.
Lady Raiders Maggie Montgomery and Kayley Buckley each had singles and doubles and a pair of runs scored. Buckley knocked in 3 RBIs, with 2 of those coming in a big 6-run second inning for the Lady Raiders.
Buckley also picked up the win in the circle for CMS. She worked all 4 innings, allowing just one unearned run on three hits while striking out six Eaglette batters.
CMS closed the scoring and ended the game in the bottom of the fourth. With the bases loaded, Dani Hillis ripped the ball into leftfield and it skipped past the left fielder trying to play it in the air. Hillis motored around for an inside-the-park grand slam.
The Lady Raiders improve to 2-1 in CTC play with the win.
OTHER SCORES
Westwood softball 6, Liberty 7