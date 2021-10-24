PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE: Oct 25 – Oct. 30

Area middle school basketball teams get their full slate of games underway this week – with Coffee County Middle at home Monday and the Westwood Rockets at home on Tuesday.
CMS will be at home again on Thursday. All three will be Thunder Radio Broadcasts.
Meanwhile, on Friday, the CHS Red Raider football team travels to Rhea County for the final regular season game of the year. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. Central – Thunder Pregame begins at 5:30 p.m. Central.
Listen to Thunder Radio content at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, listen on your phone with the Manchester Go smartphone app or click here to listen on your computer or phone.
|*Monday
|10/25/21
|6:00 PM
|CMS
|Basketball
|White County
|Home
|*Tuesday
|10/26/21
|6:00 PM
|WMS
|Basketball
|North Middle
|Home
|*Thursday
|10/28/21
|6:00 PM
|CMS
|Basketball
|Harris
|Home
|*Friday
|10/29/21
|6:30 p.m.
|CHS
|Football
|Rhea County
|Away
Also, elementary basketball league has games from 5-8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at CHS, as well as 9am to 4 pm Saturday, Oct. 30.