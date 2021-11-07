PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE: Nov. 8-12

Below is this week’s area prep sports schedule.
|*Monday
|11/8/21
|6:00 PM
|CMS
|Basketball
|East Tullahoma
|Home
|Monday
|11/8/21
|6:00 PM
|WMS
|Basketball
|Thurman Francis
|Away
|Tuesday
|11/9/21
|TBD
|CMS
|Basketball
|Rockvale Tournament
|Away
|Tuesday
|11/9/21
|6:00 PM
|WMS
|Basketball
|North Middle
|Away
|Thursday
|11/11/21
|6:00 PM
|CMS
|Basketball
|West Tullahoma
|Away
|*Thursday
|11/11/21
|6:00 PM
|WMS
|Basketball
|Cascade Middle
|Home