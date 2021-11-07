PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE: Nov. 8-12

Below is this week’s area prep sports schedule.

A * indicates Thunder Radio Hometown Sports Series radio broadcast. Listen to hometown sports series broadcasts – presented by Capstar Bank and Ben Lomand Connect – at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM and thunder1320.com and also on the Manchester Go Smartphone app.

*Monday11/8/216:00 PMCMSBasketballEast TullahomaHome
Monday11/8/216:00 PMWMSBasketballThurman FrancisAway
Tuesday11/9/21TBDCMSBasketballRockvale TournamentAway
Tuesday11/9/216:00 PMWMSBasketballNorth MiddleAway
Thursday11/11/216:00 PMCMSBasketballWest TullahomaAway
*Thursday11/11/216:00 PMWMSBasketballCascade MiddleHome