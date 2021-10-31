PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE: Nov. 1-6

Below is this week’s prep sports schedule. Events marked with an asterisk (*) are Thunder Radio on air broadcasts. Events marked with a pound (#) sign indicates a online audio stream broadcast.
|*Monday
|11/1/21
|6:00 PM
|CMS
|Basketball
|North Middle
|Home
|*Tuesday
|11/2/21
|6:00 PM
|WMS
|Basketball
|Harris
|Home
|*Thursday
|11/4/21
|6:00 PM
|WMS
|Basketball
|Community Middle
|Home
|Thursday
|11/4/21
|6:00 PM
|CMS
|Basketball
|South
|Away
|#Friday
|11/5/21
|6:00 PM
|WMS
|Basketball
|Coffee Co
|Away
|*Friday
|11/5/21
|7:00 PM
|CHS
|Football
|Riverdale
|Away
Thunder Radio broadcasts can be heard at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, thunder1320.com and on the Manchester Go app. Thunder Radio online only broadcasts can be heard by clicking here.