PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE: Middle school sports in full swing this week

Hot summer practices and long bouts of conditioning finally start paying off for all middle school fall sports this week as a full slate of regular season games and matches are on the schedule. High school sports will hit full stride beginning the week of Aug. 14th.
CHS golf will host its first tournament on Monday at WillowBrook.
Below is this week’s full slate of games. An asterisk (*) indicates Thunder Radio Broadcast (Capstar Bank Hometown Sports Series).
Not indicated on the schedule below is Coffee County Central Football’s final scrimmage of the fall – playing at Tyner on Wednesday.
|Monday
|8/8/22
|1 p.m.
|CHS
|Golf
|Shelbyville, Lincoln Co
|At WillowBrook
|Monday
|8/8/22
|6:30 p.m.
|WMS
|Volleyball
|Community
|Away
|**Tuesday
|8/9/22
|6:30 p.m.
|CMS
|Football
|Harris
|Away
|Tuesday
|8/9/22
|5:15 p.m.
|CMS
|Soccer
|Rockvale
|Away
|Tuesday
|8/9/22
|5 p..m
|CMS
|Volleyball
|South
|Away
|Thursday
|8/10/22
|6:30 p.m.
|WMS
|Volleyball
|Eagleville
|Away
|Thursday
|8/11/22
|6:30 p.m.
|WMS
|Football
|Cannon County
|Away
|Thursday
|8/11/22
|4 p.m.
|CHS
|Golf
|Lincoln Co, Lawrence Co
|Pebble Creek
|**Thursday
|8/11/22
|5:30 p.m.
|CMS
|Soccer
|Franklin County
|Home
|Thursday
|8/11/22
|5 p.m.
|CMS
|Volleyball
|Tullahoma
|Home
|Friday
|8/12/22
|6:30 p.m.
|CMS
|Football
|Walter J Baird
|Home
|Saturday
|8/13/22
|TBD
|CMS
|Volleyball
|Tourney at CHS
|CHS
|Saturday
|8/13/22
|TBD
|WMS
|Volleyball
|Tourney at CHS
|CHS