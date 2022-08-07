PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE: Middle school sports in full swing this week

Hot summer practices and long bouts of conditioning finally start paying off for all middle school fall sports this week as a full slate of regular season games and matches are on the schedule. High school sports will hit full stride beginning the week of Aug. 14th.

CHS golf will host its first tournament on Monday at WillowBrook.

Below is this week’s full slate of games. An asterisk (*) indicates Thunder Radio Broadcast (Capstar Bank Hometown Sports Series).

Not indicated on the schedule below is Coffee County Central Football’s final scrimmage of the fall – playing at Tyner on Wednesday.

Monday8/8/221 p.m.CHSGolfShelbyville, Lincoln CoAt WillowBrook
Monday8/8/226:30 p.m.WMSVolleyballCommunityAway
**Tuesday8/9/226:30 p.m.CMSFootballHarrisAway
Tuesday8/9/225:15 p.m.CMSSoccerRockvaleAway
Tuesday8/9/225 p..mCMSVolleyballSouthAway
Thursday8/10/226:30 p.m.WMSVolleyballEaglevilleAway
Thursday8/11/226:30 p.m.WMSFootballCannon CountyAway
Thursday8/11/224 p.m.CHSGolfLincoln Co, Lawrence CoPebble Creek
**Thursday8/11/225:30 p.m.CMSSoccerFranklin CountyHome
Thursday8/11/225 p.m.CMSVolleyballTullahomaHome
Friday8/12/226:30 p.m.CMSFootballWalter J BairdHome
Saturday8/13/22TBDCMSVolleyballTourney at CHSCHS
Saturday8/13/22TBDWMSVolleyballTourney at CHSCHS