Prep Sports Schedule: Jan 4 – 9

This week in prep sports.
Monday
6 p.m. – Coffee Middle Basketball HOSTS Harris Middle (Game will be broadcast LIVE on Thunder Radio as part of the Mid Tenn Turf Hometown Sports Series. 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, thunder1320.com).
Tuesday
6 p.m. – Coffee Middle Basketball HOSTS West Tullahoma
6 p.m. – Central High School AT Shelbyville (Game will be broadcast LIVE on Thunder Radio. 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, thunder1320.com)
Wednesday
6 p.m. – Coffee County Basketball Coaches Show LIVE from Praters BBQ (Financed by FirstBank of Manchester) Join in person or listen live at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, thunder1320.com.
Thursday
6 p.m. – CMS basketball AT Warren County
6 p.m. – CHS wrestling HOSTS Smyrna & Lawrence County
Friday
6 p.m. – CHS basketball AT White County (Game will be broadcast LIVE on Thunder Radio. 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, thunder1320.com)
Friday & Saturday
TBA – Westwood boys and girls basketball at Webb School tournament.
Saturday
10 a.m. – Coffee Coaches Show, live from Al White Ford-Lincoln. Join in person or listen live at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, thunder1320.com or the Manchester Go smartphone app.