Prep sports schedule for Thursday, Aug. 18

There are a few local games on tap for Thursday, Aug. 17 and a pair of them are at home.
The Coffee Middle volleyball team will host North Franklin and Westwood volleyball will host Cascade. Meanwhile, the Westwood football team will hit the road and take on Cascade in their second game of the season. Schedule below:
|Thursday
|8/18/22
|6:30 p.m.
|WMS
|Football
|Cascade
|Away
|Thursday
|8/18
|5 p.m.
|CMS
|Volleyball
|North Franklin
|Home
|Thursday
|8/18/22
|6:30 p.m.
|WMS
|Volleyball
|Cascade
|Home