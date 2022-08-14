PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE: August 15-21

High school fall sports all hit the field and courts beginning this week, joining middle school sports to make for a full week of action for our area sports teams.

Below is a master list of all sports happening this week. Games marked with an asterisk are Thunder Radio broadcasts. Thunder Radio broadcasts can be heard at 107.9 FM, 1320 SM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com. Games marked with a double asterisk are online stream only games and can be heard at thunder1320.com/sports-streams

DAYDATETIMESCHOOLSPORTOPPONENTLOCATION
Monday8/15/221 p.m.CHSGolfFranklin Co, TullahomaWillowBrook
Monday8/15/226 p.m.CMSSoccerWarren CountyAway
Monday8/15/225 p.m.CMSVolleyballHarrisAway
*Tuesday8/16/226:30 p.m.CMSFootballTullahomaAway
Tuesday8/16/224 p.m.CHSGolfFranklin Co, TullahomaTim’s Ford
Tuesday8/16/226:30 p.m.CHSSoccerLincoln CountyAway
Tuesday8/16/225 p.m.WMSSoccerLibertyAway
**Tuesday8/16/226 p.m.CHSVolleyballRiverdaleHome
Tuesday8/165 p.m.CMSVolleyballWarren CountyAway
Thursday8/18/226:30 p.m.WMSFootballCascadeAway
Thursday8/185 p.m.CMSVolleyballNorth FranklinHome
Thursday8/18/226:30 p.m.WMSVolleyballCascadeHome
*Friday8/19/227 p.m.CHSFootballFranklin CountyHome
Friday8/19/22TBDCHSSoccerMeet Me In Middle TournMurfreesboro
Friday8/19/225 p.m.CMSSoccerTullahomaHome
Saturday8/20/22TBDCHSCross CountrySiegel 2 Mile Under the StarsSiegel High School
Saturday8/20/22TBDCHSSoccerMeet Me In Middle TournMurfreesboro
Saturday8/20/22TBDCHSVolleyballMTCS CougarsAway
Sunday8/21/22TBDCHSSoccerMeet Me In Middle TournMurfreesboro