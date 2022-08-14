PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE: August 15-21

High school fall sports all hit the field and courts beginning this week, joining middle school sports to make for a full week of action for our area sports teams.
Below is a master list of all sports happening this week. Games marked with an asterisk are Thunder Radio broadcasts. Thunder Radio broadcasts can be heard at 107.9 FM, 1320 SM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com. Games marked with a double asterisk are online stream only games and can be heard at thunder1320.com/sports-streams
|DAY
|DATE
|TIME
|SCHOOL
|SPORT
|OPPONENT
|LOCATION
|Monday
|8/15/22
|1 p.m.
|CHS
|Golf
|Franklin Co, Tullahoma
|WillowBrook
|Monday
|8/15/22
|6 p.m.
|CMS
|Soccer
|Warren County
|Away
|Monday
|8/15/22
|5 p.m.
|CMS
|Volleyball
|Harris
|Away
|*Tuesday
|8/16/22
|6:30 p.m.
|CMS
|Football
|Tullahoma
|Away
|Tuesday
|8/16/22
|4 p.m.
|CHS
|Golf
|Franklin Co, Tullahoma
|Tim’s Ford
|Tuesday
|8/16/22
|6:30 p.m.
|CHS
|Soccer
|Lincoln County
|Away
|Tuesday
|8/16/22
|5 p.m.
|WMS
|Soccer
|Liberty
|Away
|**Tuesday
|8/16/22
|6 p.m.
|CHS
|Volleyball
|Riverdale
|Home
|Tuesday
|8/16
|5 p.m.
|CMS
|Volleyball
|Warren County
|Away
|Thursday
|8/18/22
|6:30 p.m.
|WMS
|Football
|Cascade
|Away
|Thursday
|8/18
|5 p.m.
|CMS
|Volleyball
|North Franklin
|Home
|Thursday
|8/18/22
|6:30 p.m.
|WMS
|Volleyball
|Cascade
|Home
|*Friday
|8/19/22
|7 p.m.
|CHS
|Football
|Franklin County
|Home
|Friday
|8/19/22
|TBD
|CHS
|Soccer
|Meet Me In Middle Tourn
|Murfreesboro
|Friday
|8/19/22
|5 p.m.
|CMS
|Soccer
|Tullahoma
|Home
|Saturday
|8/20/22
|TBD
|CHS
|Cross Country
|Siegel 2 Mile Under the Stars
|Siegel High School
|Saturday
|8/20/22
|TBD
|CHS
|Soccer
|Meet Me In Middle Tourn
|Murfreesboro
|Saturday
|8/20/22
|TBD
|CHS
|Volleyball
|MTCS Cougars
|Away
|Sunday
|8/21/22
|TBD
|CHS
|Soccer
|Meet Me In Middle Tourn
|Murfreesboro