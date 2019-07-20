Prep Sports Coverage on Thunder Radio Begins TONIGHT!!!

The 2019 middle school football season kicks off on Tuesday night and Thunder Radio will be there to bring you all the action. The Red Raiders of Coffee County Middle School will travel to Watertown for the first ever meeting between the 2 programs. Kickoff is set for 6:30 PM. Thunder Radio begins live coverage with the pregame show at 6:20.
The highly acclaimed 1st National Bank Hometown Sports Series returns for its 6th season as we highlight middle school football action from Westwood and Coffee County Middle, along with girls’ soccer and volleyball at the middle schools and at Coffee County Central High.
Beginning on Tuesday and continuing through the end of September, Thunder Radio will bring you a series of 19 regular season contests as we strive to spotlight Manchester’s incredible school and community spirit. The Hometown Sports Series will continue into the postseason for the high school volleyball and soccer teams as well as any middle school football championship games in October. Just another example of why Thunder Radio is your leader in Manchester and Coffee County sports coverage.
The tentative schedule is as follows: