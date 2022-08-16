PREP SCOREBOARD: Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022

PREP SPROTS SCORES FROM TUESDAY, AUGUST 16, 2022:
CMS Red Raider football 0, Tullahoma 28
The Raiders showed improvement from their first three outings, but could not get the ball moving in a 28-0 loss to Tullahoma Tuesday, a game you heard live on Thunder Radio as part of the Capstar Bank Hometown Sports Stream.
Jett Trussler finished 6-of-11 through the air for 22 yards. Leiton Yancer had 35 yards on 11 carries and caught 4 balls for 9 yards.
Westwood Lady Rocket Soccer 3, Liberty 1
The Lady Rockets got one goal apiece from Knowley Cox, Elizabeth Montealgre and Abigal Bellamy. Daisy McGraw added an assist for Westwood.
Mia Jernigan notched 3 saves in goal for Westwood in the win.
CHS Lady Raider Soccer 1, Lincoln County 8
Coffee County struggled to stop the bleeding Tuesday night and took an 8-1 loss on the chin at Lincoln County – the season opener for Coffee County Central.
Coffee County got the first shot on goal 12 minutes into the game when Jorja Waggoner unleashed a shot that was stopped. And the Lady Falcons didn’t score until 14 minutes to play in the opening half.
But from there it was all Lady Falcons.
Katie Cotten finally got CHS off the mat with a goal with a couple minutes to play.
CHS will be on the road this weekend before coming home to host Tullahoma on August 25th.
CMS volleyball 2, Warren County 0
The Coffee Middle Lady Raider volleyball team remains perfect in conference play with a 2-0 win over Warren County in McMinnville Tuesday.
The Lady Raiders improve to 7-2 overall, 4-0 in CTC action.
CHS golfers split again with Tullahoma, Franklin County
Different course, same results for the Coffee County golf teams.
After splitting with Tullahoma and Franklin County on Monday at WillowBrook, the teams hit the road and split with the same teams at Tim’s Ford on Tuesday in a 9-hole match.
Coffee County boys carded a total of 184 (top 4 scores combined), led by a 42 from Jacob Holder and a pair of 47’s from Noah Costello and Jack Stowe. Tullahoma was 4 strokes better at 180 and Franklin County came in the clubhouse at 199.
Meanwhile, in girls play the Lady Raiders placed just 2 strokes out of first place with an 89 to Tullahoma’s 91. Maggie Crouch was the leader for CHS with a 45. Cadie Prater and Araya Hughes each turned in a 46. Franklin County shot 93.