PREP SCOREBOARD THURSDAY, APRIL 7: Multiple area teams pick up wins

Area scores from Thursday, April 7, 2022:
Red Raider baseball 3, Shelbyville 0
Coffee County picked up its second win in a row and a sweep of the Shelbyville Eagles Thursday night with a 3-0 win at Powers Field in Manchester.
The Raiders scored all three of their runs in the third and then held on. Jacob Sherrill knocked in a pair of runs and that was enough for CHS. The Raiders only had 4 hits on the night but took advantage of 4 Shelbyville errors.
Aiden Robertson earned the win on the mound with a season-high 15 strikeouts of Shelbyville batters. He allowed 3 hits and no runs. Timothy Henderson earned the save – working a perfect seventh inning.
The Raiders will play Lincoln County Saturday in non-district action.
CHS Lady Raider softball 9, Anderson County 12
Despite trailing 12-1 after three innings, the CHS Lady Raiders clawed back but fell short in a 12-9 road loss to Anderson County in East Tennessee Thursday night.
Channah Gannon was hit with the loss – giving up 11 runs (5 earned) on 6 hits. CHS made a pair of errors.
At the plate, Coffee County got a 3-hit night from Kiya Ferrell, who also knocked in a run and scored. Chesnie Cox drove home three and Haidyn Cambell had a pair of RBI and a hit. Jalyn Moran (2), Jada Bowen (3) and Olivia Evans (2) all had multi hit nights in the loss. Evans scored a pair of runs.
CMS Lady Raider softball 4, Tullahoma 3
Coffee Middle scored 2 in the fifth and 1 in the sixth to beat visiting Tullahoma Middle 4-3 on 8th grade night Thursday.
Kaylee Buckley drove home a pair of runs on two hits to power the Lady Raider offense. Ella Arnold and Maggie Montgomery also knocked in runs for CHS at the plate. Taylor McBride tripled once and scored twice.
Sixth grader Madi Scott earned the win in the circle – striking out 10 Lady Cat batters. She walked 6 and allowed six hits over 7 innings of work.
Westwood Baseball 5, Forrest 4
The Rockets of Westwood Middle picked up their 3rd win in a row Thursday, edging past visiting Forrest 5-4.
Davis McKenzie, Keller Hatfield and Elijah Vernon all knocked in one run for the Rocket offense, which managed 6 hits all singles).
Kaysen Lowery earned the win. He struck out 5 and allowed 3 runs on 4 hits.