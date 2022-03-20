PREP SCOREBOARD: Saturday, March 19, 2022

Scores of interest from Saturday, March 19, 2022.
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
In a tournament held in Manchester, the Coffee County Red Raiders split – falling 4-2 to Green Hill and beating Fayetteville 2-0.
Against Green Hill, John Martinez and Samuel Medina each picked up goals in the loss. Meanwhile, in a shutout win over Fayetteville, the Raiders got goals from Emmanuel Rodriguez and John Martinez. CHS will host Columbia Monday.
CHS Baseball 0, Oakland 1
The Red Raiders got a triple from Cole Pippenger and a double from Jacob Sherrill but were unable to push a run across, falling to Oakland 1-0 Saturday afternoon in Murfreesboro.
Sherrill was tagged with the tough-luck loss on the mound – giving up 1 run on three hits over two innings of work.
Timothy Henderson was solid on the mound for the Raiders. He struck out 7 batters while allowing just one hit over four innings.
Oakland got its only run in the first and that was enough to hold up. The loss is three straight for the Raiders, who fall to 1-3. They open district play this week with a two-game series with Franklin County. They play at Franklin County at 6 p.m. Monday then host the Rebels at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
CHS Softball 0, Tolono Unity Rockets 3
In a tournament at Cookeville, the Lady Raiders couldn’t muster any hits in a 3-0 shutout loss. CHS committed three defensive errors.
Kaitlyn Davis was tagged with the loss in the circle. She allowed 2 earned runs while striking out 3 in four innings.
CHS Softball 4, Central Magnet 1
Coffee County got some different faces into the lineup and they took care of business with a 4-1 win over Central Magnet Saturday in Cookeville.
Willow Carden, Paisley Campbell and Samantha Cothran all picked up RBIs at the plate – Carden’s coming on a solo home run in the first to put CHS up 1-0. Carden finished with 2 hits.
Cothran earned the win in the circle, allowing 1 unearned run on one hit and two strikeouts.
CHS Softball 5, Knox Halls 0
Coffee County outhit Knoxville Halls 7-2 and got two RBIs out of Haidyn Campbell in a 5-0 shutout win Saturday in Cookeville.
Kiya Ferrell finished with a double for the Lady Raiders and Olivia Evans was 2-for-2 with an RBI.
Freshman Channah Gannon picked up the win – pitching a shutout while allowing just 2 hits and four strikeouts.
CHS Softball 1, Powell 3
The Lady Raiders mixed in an alternate lineup against Powell and held their own, but came up short in a 3-1 loss.
Alivia Reel scored the only run for CHS when Riley Phillips reached on an error. Jada Bowen, Phillips and Cheyenne Vickers had the only three hits for CHS.
Katelyn Anderson was hit with the loss in the circle for the Lady Raiders. Anderson allowed 3 runs (none of them earned) on five hits. She struck out 1. CHS committed 2 errors in the loss.