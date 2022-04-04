PREP SCOREBOARD: Monday, April 4, 2022

Monday night (April 4, 2022) was a busy one for area prep teams. Here is a look at results (more will be added as we have them).
CHS Baseball 8, Shelbyville 2
In a game you heard live on Thunder Radio – Coffee County got a big push late and help from 7 Shelbyville defensive errors to drop the Eagles 8-2 at Shelbyville High School.
Jacob Holder started the scoring with a solo home run in the 4th. The Raiders went on to add two more runs in the 4th, 3 in the 5th and 2 in the seventh. CHS did all that scoring on just 8 hits. Holder had two of them – adding a single and a run scored. He also knocked home a run on a fielder’s choice in the 7th.
Holder earned his first district win on the mound – allowing 1 unearned run on 1 hit (an infield single) while striking out 6 and walking 6. Timothy Henderson and Cole Pippenger finished things off in relief.
The Raiders (5-8 overall / 3-2 District 6-4A) will host the Eagles Tuesday, April 5 at 6 p.m. (weather permitting). You can hear that game live on Thunder Radio.
Westwood 2, Fayetteville City 1 | Westwood 9, Fayetteville City 3
The Westwood Rockets bounced back from 3 tough losses last week with a double-header sweep of Fayetteville City on 8th grade night Monday.
In game one, Westwood got RBIs from Davis McKenzie and Keller Hatfield and a shutdown performance from Hatfield on the mound – striking out 5 and allowing just 2 hits and 1 unearned run.
Matt Moore, Kaysen Lowery scored runs for the Rockets.
Meanwhile, Westwood Trailed 2-1 in game 2 before erupting for 2 in the third and three runs apiece in the fourth and fifth innings to get the sweep. Lowery had a game at the plate – knocking in 3 and scoring a pair on a hit and a walk.
Westwood outhit Fayetteville 7-4 in the game-two win.
Isaiah Deadman earned the win on the mound – he struck out 4 and allowed 3 earned runs and 3 hits over 3 innings.
Westwood Softball 7, Community 10
Westwood’s Lady Rockets got 4 runs in the 7th inning, but couldn’t complete massive comeback against Community Monday.
Audri Patton tripled and singled and scored a pair of runs for the Rockets. Lily Norman also scored twice after singling and doubling. She also singled and was stranded for a 3-for-3 night.
Westwood Golf 9.5, Harris 2.5
Westwood golf opened the season with a 9.5 to 2.5 flag win over Harris at Riverbend Country Club.
The team of Jack Stowe and Ethan Hamby earned a flag. Meanwhile, the teams of Landon Collins and Thompson Lowe and Jaxon Phillips, Eli Henley and Calvin Barrett picked up 3 flags apiece. The team of Peyton Evans, Danica Fleenor and Jonnalee Hillis wrapped up with 2.5 flags.