PREP SCOREBOARD: March 15, 2022

AREA SCORES FROM TUESDAY, MARCH 15, 2022
WMS Baseball 8, Moore County 3
Westwood picked up a sweep of Moore County with an 8-3 win in Manchester Tuesday night.
The Rockets got 3 hits and 3 RBIs from Davis McKenzie in the win. The Rockets also got 3 hits from Carter Bell.
Kaysen Lowery earned the win on the mound for the Rockets. Lowery allowed just 1 unearned run on 3 hits over 4 1/3 innings while striking out 5.
CMS SOFTBALL 9, Franklin County Middle 7
Coffee County bounced back from a tough Monday night loss and handled Franklin County 9-7 on Tuesday on the road.
CMS got 2 hits, 3 RBIs and a run scored from 7th grader Cara Newlin. Hayleigh Skipper and Dani Hillis also had RBIs on teh night.
Kaylee Buckley earned the win in the circle. She allowed 7 runs (6 earned) over 6 innings of work. Newlin tossed a scoreless inning.
CHS BASEBALL 8, NOLENSVILLE 17
A nightmare top of the sixth inning that saw Nolensville’s Knights push 8 runs across the plate cost the CHS Red Raiders Tuesday afternoon in Smyrna.
Coffee County fell 17-8 and dropped to 1-1 on the season with the loss.
After trailing all game, the Raiders rallied with 4 runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a brief 8-7 lead. But that quickly fell apart when Nolensville added 8 in the sixth and 3 more in the seventh. The Raiders committed 4 errors in the loss and managed just six hits.
Jacob Sherrill had another big night at the plate – he had two hits, a run scored and a pair of RBIs
John McKelvey was hit with the loss for CHS. He allowed 6 runs (3 earned) on three hits over 1/3 inning of work.