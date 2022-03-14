PREP SCOREBOARD: March 14, 2022

AREA SCORES FROM MONDAY, MARCH 14, 2022
WMS Softball 5, Moore County 1
Westwood pitcher Lily Norman tossed a no-hitter to help lead the Lady Rockets to a 5-1 win over Moore County in Manchester – a game you heard live on Thunder Radio.
Norman struck out 13 Raiderette batters in the win. She also went 2-for-4 at the plate.
CMS BASEBALL 12, North Middle 2
The Coffee Middle Red Raiders added another notch to their unbeaten CTC record with a 12-2 runaway win over North Monday in Manchester.
AJ Schuster had a big night at the plate for the Raiders, picking up 4 RBIs on a pair of hits and two runs scored. He also worked a walk.
Westwood Baseball 11, Moore County 3
The Rockets got multiple RBI nights from Kaysen Lowery, Davis McKenzie, Keller Hatfield and Ayden VanWinkle in an 11-3 beating of Moore County in Lynchburg Monday night to improve to 2-1.
Lowery and Hatfield ripped three hits apiece in the win, including a triple from Hatfield.
On the mound, McKenzie and Carter Bell combined to work 7 innings – McKenzie earned the win with 7 strikeouts and 2 hits allowed. Bell struck out 5 and only walked 2 while surrendering one run in 3 2/3 innings of work.
CHS soccer 0, Soddy Daisy 2.