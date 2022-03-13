PREP SCHEDULE: High school spring sports starts this week

The Friday night snow has melted and high school spring sports are officially underway beginning Monday, March 14.
Middle School spring sports have been fired up for a couple of weeks now, and high schools across the state will follow suit this week. Thunder Radio will be on hand for multiple broadcasts.
Below is this week’s schedule with Thunder Radio broadcast noted with an asterixis (**). Thunder Radio Middle School coverage financed by Peoples Bank & Trust. High School spring sports is driven by Al White Ford Lincoln.
Game times and broadcasts subject to change based on weather and broadcast team availability.
|DATE
|TIME
|SCHOOL
|SPORT
|OPPONENT
|LOCATION
|3/14/22
|6:00 PM
|CHS
|Baseball
|Riverdale
|Away
|3/14/22
|5:00 PM
|CMS
|Baseball
|North
|Home
|3/14/22
|5:30 PM
|WMS
|Baseball
|Moore County
|Away
|3/14/22
|6 p.m.
|CHS
|Soccer
|Soddy Daisy
|Home
|3/14/22
|5:00 PM
|CMS
|Softball
|N & S Franklin
|Home
|**3/14/22
|6:00 PM
|WMS
|Softball
|Moore County
|Home
|3/15/22
|6:00 PM
|CHS
|Baseball
|Nolensville
|Smyrna HS
|3/15/22
|5:00 PM
|CMS
|Baseball
|North
|Away
|3/15/22
|5:30 PM
|WMS
|Baseball
|Moore County
|Home
|3/15/22
|6 p.m. CT
|CHS
|Soccer
|Ooltewah
|Away
|**3/15/22
|7:00 PM
|CHS
|Softball
|Rockvale
|Home
|3/15/22
|5:30 PM
|WMS
|Softball
|Cannon County
|Away
|3/15/22
|5:00 PM
|CMS
|Softball
|N & S Franklin
|Away
|3/15/22
|4:00 PM
|CHS
|Tennis
|Marshall County
|Home
|**3/16/22
|1:15 PM
|CHS
|Basketball
|Dobyns-Bennett
|MTSU
|**3/16/22
|6:30 PM
|CHS
|Baseball
|Rockvale
|Home
|3/16/22
|5:00 PM
|CMS
|Baseball
|Siegel
|Home
|3/16/22
|5:30 PM
|WMS
|Soccer
|Community
|Away
|3/16/22
|6:30 PM
|CHS
|Softball
|Tullahoma
|Away
|3/17/22
|5:00 PM
|CHS
|Baseball
|Columbia
|Away
|3/17/22
|5:00 PM
|CMS
|Baseball
|Westwood
|Home
|3/17/22
|5:00 PM
|WMS
|Baseball
|Coffee Middle
|Away
|**3/17/22
|5:00 PM
|CMS
|Softball
|Lincoln County
|Home
|3/17/22
|4 p.m.
|CHS
|Tennis
|Moore County
|Home
|3/18/22
|TBD
|CHS
|Soccer
|Red Raider Kickoff Classic
|Home
|**3/18/22
|7:00 PM
|WMS
|Soccer
|Coffee County
|Home
|3/18/22
|TBD
|CHS
|Softball
|Spring kick off
|TBD
|3/19/22
|noon
|CHS
|Baseball
|Siegel
|Away
|3/19/22
|5:00 PM
|CHS
|Baseball
|Oakland
|Away
|3/19/22
|TBD
|CHS
|Soccer
|Red Raider Kickoff Classic
|Home
|3/19/22
|TBD
|CHS
|Softball
|Spring kick off
|TBD