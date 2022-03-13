PREP SCHEDULE: High school spring sports starts this week

The Friday night snow has melted and high school spring sports are officially underway beginning Monday, March 14.

Middle School spring sports have been fired up for a couple of weeks now, and high schools across the state will follow suit this week. Thunder Radio will be on hand for multiple broadcasts.

DATETIMESCHOOLSPORTOPPONENTLOCATION
3/14/226:00 PMCHSBaseballRiverdaleAway
3/14/225:00 PMCMSBaseballNorthHome
3/14/225:30 PMWMSBaseballMoore CountyAway
3/14/226 p.m.CHSSoccerSoddy DaisyHome
3/14/225:00 PMCMSSoftballN & S FranklinHome
**3/14/226:00 PMWMSSoftballMoore CountyHome
3/15/226:00 PMCHSBaseballNolensvilleSmyrna HS
3/15/225:00 PMCMSBaseballNorthAway
3/15/225:30 PMWMSBaseballMoore CountyHome
3/15/226 p.m. CTCHSSoccerOoltewahAway
**3/15/227:00 PMCHSSoftballRockvaleHome
3/15/225:30 PMWMSSoftballCannon CountyAway
3/15/225:00 PMCMSSoftballN & S FranklinAway
3/15/224:00 PMCHSTennisMarshall CountyHome
**3/16/221:15 PMCHSBasketballDobyns-BennettMTSU
**3/16/226:30 PMCHSBaseballRockvaleHome
3/16/225:00 PMCMSBaseballSiegelHome
3/16/225:30 PMWMSSoccerCommunityAway
3/16/226:30 PMCHSSoftballTullahomaAway
3/17/225:00 PMCHSBaseballColumbiaAway
3/17/225:00 PMCMSBaseballWestwoodHome
3/17/225:00 PMWMSBaseballCoffee MiddleAway
**3/17/225:00 PMCMSSoftballLincoln CountyHome
3/17/224 p.m.CHSTennisMoore CountyHome
3/18/22TBDCHSSoccerRed Raider Kickoff ClassicHome
**3/18/227:00 PMWMSSoccerCoffee CountyHome
3/18/22TBDCHSSoftballSpring kick offTBD
3/19/22noonCHSBaseballSiegelAway
3/19/225:00 PMCHSBaseballOaklandAway
3/19/22TBDCHSSoccerRed Raider Kickoff ClassicHome
3/19/22TBDCHSSoftballSpring kick offTBD