Prep Outdoor Adventure Sports In Action This Weekend

As COVID-19 restrictions continue to relax, a pair of Coffee County CHS teams will be return to competition this weekend. The Coffee County Youth Bass Club will compete in a pair of important tournaments this weekend. The Coffee County Claybusters will compete in team shoot for the first time since March 7th.
Like most other outdoor, individual sports, the Claybusters have been practicing and competing as individuals for a few weeks. Saturday they will travel to Big Springs Clay Target Sports in Christiana. The Claybusters are looking to sharpen their skills in preparation for the AIM State Championships coming up later in June. All the Claybusters events have and will continue to adhere to applicable COVID-19 safeguards and guidelines including proper social distancing.
Eight boats representing the Coffee County Youth Bass Club will compete on Saturday in the Central Tennessee Region Championship. The region championship will be held on Nickajack Lake as the boats will put in at Marion County Park. The Coffee County team of Jase Rice and Jacob Garms enter the region championship in 2nd place in the season standings. On Sunday, Garms and Rice will hit the water on Saturday at Chickamauga for the Tennessee Bass Federation State Championship.
As always, Thunder Radio will keep you updated on the results.